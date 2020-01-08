Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 14.20 Per Share

Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 14.20 ($0.19) per share on Monday, February 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This is an increase from Paragon Banking Group’s previous dividend of $7.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of PAG stock opened at GBX 520 ($6.84) on Wednesday. Paragon Banking Group has a 1 year low of GBX 385.20 ($5.07) and a 1 year high of GBX 555.50 ($7.31). The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion and a PE ratio of 10.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 519.72 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 471.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 607.08, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19.

In other news, insider Hugo Tudor sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 477 ($6.27), for a total transaction of £143,100 ($188,239.94).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PAG. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Investec lowered Paragon Banking Group to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 580 ($7.63) to GBX 555 ($7.30) in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Paragon Banking Group from GBX 445 ($5.85) to GBX 495 ($6.51) and gave the stock a “sector performer” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 552.43 ($7.27).

About Paragon Banking Group

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Mortgages, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages segment offers buy-to-let first charge, and owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages on residential property.

