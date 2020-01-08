Park Electrochemical (PKE) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Park Electrochemical (NYSE:PKE) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 9th.

Park Electrochemical (NYSE:PKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.72 million during the quarter. Park Electrochemical had a net margin of 193.18% and a return on equity of 6.72%.

Shares of Park Electrochemical stock opened at $16.53 on Wednesday. Park Electrochemical has a one year low of $14.88 and a one year high of $23.30. The company has a market cap of $339.37 million, a P/E ratio of 32.43 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Park Electrochemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

About Park Electrochemical

Park Electrochemical Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells high-technology digital and radio frequency/microwave printed circuit material products primarily for the telecommunications and Internet infrastructure, enterprise, and military/aerospace markets. It also designs, develops, and manufactures advanced composite materials, primary and secondary structures and assemblies, and low-volume tooling products for the aerospace markets.

