Park Electrochemical (PKE) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Park Electrochemical (NYSE:PKE) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 9th.
Park Electrochemical (NYSE:PKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.72 million during the quarter. Park Electrochemical had a net margin of 193.18% and a return on equity of 6.72%.
Shares of Park Electrochemical stock opened at $16.53 on Wednesday. Park Electrochemical has a one year low of $14.88 and a one year high of $23.30. The company has a market cap of $339.37 million, a P/E ratio of 32.43 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.93.
Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Park Electrochemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th.
About Park Electrochemical
Park Electrochemical Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells high-technology digital and radio frequency/microwave printed circuit material products primarily for the telecommunications and Internet infrastructure, enterprise, and military/aerospace markets. It also designs, develops, and manufactures advanced composite materials, primary and secondary structures and assemblies, and low-volume tooling products for the aerospace markets.
Recommended Story: Understanding the different types of bonds
Receive News & Ratings for Park Electrochemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Electrochemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.