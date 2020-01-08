Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the bank on Friday, January 24th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th.

Parke Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 0.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

Get Parke Bancorp alerts:

Shares of PKBK stock opened at $24.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $265.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.66. Parke Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.81 and a 52 week high of $25.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.28 and a 200-day moving average of $23.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a net margin of 36.47% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The firm had revenue of $15.78 million for the quarter.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PKBK shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Parke Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Parke Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th.

In related news, Director Celestino R. Pennoni sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $118,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 277,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,602,452.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward Infantolino sold 1,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $25,829.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,217.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,574 shares of company stock valued at $180,610 over the last three months. 17.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Parke Bancorp Company Profile

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Parke Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parke Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.