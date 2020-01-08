Parkgene Price Up 34.9% Over Last Week (GENE)

Parkgene (CURRENCY:GENE) traded 101.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 8th. Parkgene has a total market capitalization of $140,562.00 and $132.00 worth of Parkgene was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Parkgene has traded 34.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Parkgene token can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and BTC-Alpha.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012571 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00182030 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.41 or 0.01447245 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000598 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00026928 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00118247 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Parkgene Token Profile

Parkgene’s genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. Parkgene’s total supply is 928,840,384 tokens and its circulating supply is 294,760,863 tokens. Parkgene’s official message board is medium.com/@parkgene . Parkgene’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Parkgene is /r/PARKGENE and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Parkgene is parkgene.io

Parkgene Token Trading

Parkgene can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parkgene directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parkgene should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Parkgene using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

