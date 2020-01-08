Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $45.59

Shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $45.59 and traded as high as $53.07. Patrick Industries shares last traded at $53.04, with a volume of 10,129 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.59.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.04). Patrick Industries had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The business had revenue of $566.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Patrick Industries’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is 21.51%.

In other Patrick Industries news, EVP Jeff Rodino sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,522,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Andy L. Nemeth sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 172,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,784,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 169,835 shares of company stock valued at $8,641,591 over the last three months. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Patrick Industries by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,149 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Patrick Industries by 20.4% during the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 2,736 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Patrick Industries by 20.0% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC lifted its stake in Patrick Industries by 20.4% during the second quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Patrick Industries by 9.8% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,449 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. 89.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK)

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

