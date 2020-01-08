PAXEX Price Reaches $0.0004 on Major Exchanges (PAXEX)

PAXEX (CURRENCY:PAXEX) traded 26.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. PAXEX has a total market capitalization of $7,066.00 and $66.00 worth of PAXEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PAXEX has traded 115.7% higher against the dollar. One PAXEX coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including Graviex and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PAXEX alerts:

Axe (AXE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005871 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001420 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000086 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 28% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000043 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 80.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PAXEX Profile

PAXEX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 13th, 2018. PAXEX’s total supply is 25,817,955 coins and its circulating supply is 17,571,745 coins. PAXEX’s official Twitter account is @PAXEXc. PAXEX’s official website is www.paxexcoin.com.

Buying and Selling PAXEX

PAXEX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAXEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAXEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAXEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PAXEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAXEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.