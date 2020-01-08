PAYCENT Market Capitalization Achieves $60,667.00 (PYN)

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. One PAYCENT token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, CoinExchange and YoBit. During the last seven days, PAYCENT has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar. PAYCENT has a total market capitalization of $60,667.00 and approximately $49,157.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PAYCENT alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012501 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00180133 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $112.06 or 0.01399917 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000599 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00027317 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00118384 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

PAYCENT Profile

PAYCENT’s launch date was September 18th, 2017. PAYCENT’s total supply is 14,689,371 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,364,156 tokens. PAYCENT’s official website is paycent.com . PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . PAYCENT’s official message board is medium.com/@paycent

PAYCENT Token Trading

PAYCENT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAYCENT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAYCENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PAYCENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAYCENT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.