Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-four research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $122.57.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on Paypal from $129.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Nomura set a $139.00 price target on Paypal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group set a $120.00 price target on Paypal and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Paypal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $110.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Paypal in a report on Friday, November 22nd.
In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.10, for a total value of $3,123,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 437,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,523,762.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 2,660 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total value of $275,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,959,677.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,886 shares of company stock valued at $9,772,487 over the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Paypal stock traded up $2.27 on Friday, hitting $111.94. 445,804 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,346,016. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $129.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.82. Paypal has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $121.48.
Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Paypal will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.
Paypal Company Profile
PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.
Featured Story: What are no-load funds?
Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.