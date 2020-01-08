PB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBBI) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of PB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBBI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

PBBI remained flat at $$15.20 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,711. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.85. PB Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.70 and a 12-month high of $15.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $113.05 million, a PE ratio of 28.11 and a beta of 0.34.

Get PB Bancorp alerts:

PB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. PB Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 17.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PBBI. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PB Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in PB Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in PB Bancorp by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 289,295 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 10,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in PB Bancorp by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.58% of the company’s stock.

About PB Bancorp

PB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company of Putnam Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and small business customers primarily in Connecticut. It offers a range of deposits, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for PB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.