PC Tel (NASDAQ:PCTI) Downgraded to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of PC Tel (NASDAQ:PCTI) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PC Tel from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of PC Tel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of PC Tel from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTI opened at $8.62 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.05. PC Tel has a one year low of $4.36 and a one year high of $9.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.48 and a beta of -0.11.

PC Tel (NASDAQ:PCTI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. PC Tel had a negative net margin of 8.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $23.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.65 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PC Tel will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCTI. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PC Tel during the third quarter worth about $1,985,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PC Tel by 28.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 356,025 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 78,026 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PC Tel during the third quarter worth about $624,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of PC Tel by 4.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,487,633 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,590,000 after acquiring an additional 61,363 shares during the period. Finally, National Investment Services Inc. WI acquired a new position in shares of PC Tel during the third quarter worth about $470,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.54% of the company’s stock.

About PC Tel

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, delivers performance critical telecom solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas, which are used primarily in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the Industrial Internet of Things.

