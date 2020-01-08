Peak Capital Management LLC Has $6.37 Million Position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Peak Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 195,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 788 shares during the period. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index accounts for about 5.2% of Peak Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Peak Capital Management LLC owned 0.35% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $6,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 453,200.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 4,532 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $259,000.
Shares of NYSEARCA:FDL traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.48. The stock had a trading volume of 67 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,100. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.21. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a fifty-two week low of $27.75 and a fifty-two week high of $32.77.
First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Profile
First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.
