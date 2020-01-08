Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Downgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $30.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $31.00 target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a hold rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Monday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.17.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,640,215. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1-year low of $24.51 and a 1-year high of $34.35. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.95.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.24). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a positive return on equity of 0.16%. The firm had revenue of $423.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 106.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.04%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEB. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 778.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 37,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 33,033 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,787,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,369,000 after purchasing an additional 47,488 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,463,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares during the period.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

