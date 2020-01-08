Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Add” Rating for Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI)

Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI)‘s stock had its “add” rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 155 ($2.04) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.08% from the company’s previous close.

SPI has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.58) price target on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Liberum Capital increased their price target on shares of Spire Healthcare Group from GBX 115 ($1.51) to GBX 120 ($1.58) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 155 ($2.04) price target on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Spire Healthcare Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 131 ($1.72).

Shares of Spire Healthcare Group stock traded up GBX 1.30 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 138.30 ($1.82). The stock had a trading volume of 1,746,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,770,000. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 128.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 117.76. Spire Healthcare Group has a 12-month low of GBX 95.25 ($1.25) and a 12-month high of GBX 143.30 ($1.89). The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.55. The firm has a market cap of $554.70 million and a P/E ratio of 34.58.

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics in the United Kingdom. It provides a range of integrated surgical, medical, and diagnostic services. The company offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening and surgery, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

