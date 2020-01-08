Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Babcock International Group (LON:BAB)

Babcock International Group (LON:BAB)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 561 ($7.38) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 12.48% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BAB. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 825 ($10.85) target price on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 561 ($7.38) price objective on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 594.91 ($7.83).

Shares of Babcock International Group stock traded down GBX 5.60 ($0.07) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 641 ($8.43). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,230,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,170,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 605.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 527.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.12. Babcock International Group has a 1-year low of GBX 410.10 ($5.39) and a 1-year high of GBX 659.80 ($8.68).

In other news, insider Ruth Cairnie acquired 2,500 shares of Babcock International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 521 ($6.85) per share, with a total value of £13,025 ($17,133.65).

Babcock International Group Company Profile

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company delivers through-life marine engineering services, including supporting naval fleets, commercial marine, engineering consultancy, weapons handling, equipment support, intelligence and cyber-security, and technical training to defense and civil customers.

