Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) Shares Sold by Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PBA. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1,765.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,564,753 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $95,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427,300 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,689,121 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $174,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017,068 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,032,588 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $75,727,000 after acquiring an additional 765,477 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $24,397,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,188,076 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $155,679,000 after acquiring an additional 523,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PBA. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $58.00 price objective on Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.80.

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.83. 685,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,072,740. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Pembina Pipeline Corp has a fifty-two week low of $32.39 and a fifty-two week high of $38.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.49.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 23.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Corp will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dec 19 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 5.1%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 107.34%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

See Also: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.