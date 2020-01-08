Pennsylvania Trust Co Cuts Position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Pennsylvania Trust Co trimmed its position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,091 shares during the quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $13,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truewealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.98.

Shares of FISV traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.80. The stock had a trading volume of 3,316,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,132,386. The company has a market cap of $79.41 billion, a PE ratio of 37.68, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Fiserv Inc has a fifty-two week low of $68.45 and a fifty-two week high of $118.00.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Fiserv Inc will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.33, for a total value of $2,658,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,414,957.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lynn S. Mccreary sold 18,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.39, for a total value of $2,005,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,837,845.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 171,500 shares of company stock valued at $19,435,640. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

