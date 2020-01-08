Pennsylvania Trust Co Grows Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 644,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,012 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up about 1.2% of Pennsylvania Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Pennsylvania Trust Co’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $33,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 14.2% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 68,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after buying an additional 8,445 shares during the last quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 73.8% during the third quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT now owns 44,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 18,822 shares during the last quarter. Whitnell & Co. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 390.0% during the third quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 50,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after buying an additional 40,200 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 20.5% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after buying an additional 12,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altavista Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 7.3% during the third quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 116,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,191,000 after buying an additional 7,963 shares during the last quarter. 70.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PFE traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.06. 15,563,059 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,281,141. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.97 and a 1-year high of $44.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $215.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.69 and a 200 day moving average of $38.32.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. Pfizer had a net margin of 30.57% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 48.00%.

Several analysts have commented on PFE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $41.30 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.41.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

