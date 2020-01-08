Pennsylvania Trust Co Has $35.77 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Pennsylvania Trust Co decreased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 512,645 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,737 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 1.3% of Pennsylvania Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Pennsylvania Trust Co’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $35,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $1,003,000. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 14,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 12,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 55,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after acquiring an additional 3,884 shares during the last quarter. 54.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

In related news, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $2,203,910.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 211,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,422,587.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $668,338.65. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of XOM traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $69.23. The stock had a trading volume of 15,135,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,500,502. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $66.31 and a 52 week high of $83.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.46 and a 200 day moving average of $71.01. The company has a market cap of $299.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.00.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $65.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.86 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 70.59%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.52.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.