Pennsylvania Trust Co Purchases 13,749 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 401,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,749 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 2.1% of Pennsylvania Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Pennsylvania Trust Co’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $55,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Eukles Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 72.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Societe Generale downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 target price (up from $138.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.45.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Nicole Giles sold 863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total transaction of $109,367.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,106.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gordon Smith sold 83,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.98, for a total transaction of $9,993,014.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 393,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,175,776.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 152,944 shares of company stock valued at $19,088,970 in the last 90 days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPM stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.94. The company had a trading volume of 9,695,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,346,803. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $135.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.02. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $98.09 and a 12 month high of $141.10. The stock has a market cap of $433.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $29.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.