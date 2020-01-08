Pennsylvania Trust Co Sells 317 Shares of Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO)

Pennsylvania Trust Co lowered its holdings in shares of Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 63,657 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co’s holdings in Watsco were worth $11,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 13,235 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Watsco during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 18.9% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 4,727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 262.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,721 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,562,000 after acquiring an additional 79,488 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watsco during the third quarter worth approximately $2,696,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WSO traded down $1.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $175.10. 146,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,420. Watsco Inc has a 12 month low of $136.45 and a 12 month high of $183.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $179.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The construction company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.03). Watsco had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Watsco Inc will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Watsco’s payout ratio is 98.61%.

In other news, Director George Sape sold 550 shares of Watsco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.87, for a total value of $96,178.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,404,380.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WSO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on Watsco from $165.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Watsco from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Watsco from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Watsco from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.40.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

