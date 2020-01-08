Pennsylvania Trust Co Sells 399 Shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

Pennsylvania Trust Co cut its stake in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co’s holdings in AON were worth $18,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AON in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of AON in the third quarter worth about $88,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AON in the third quarter worth about $351,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AON in the third quarter worth about $1,984,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in AON by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on AON. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AON in a report on Monday. Raymond James cut shares of AON from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AON has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.25.

In related news, insider Behets Robert 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. Also, Director J Michael Losh sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.60, for a total transaction of $968,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,749,257.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

AON stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $207.65. 691,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 651,960. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Aon PLC has a 12 month low of $144.40 and a 12 month high of $212.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $205.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.17. The company has a market cap of $48.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.85.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.02. AON had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 51.63%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aon PLC will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Article: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.