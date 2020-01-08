Pennsylvania Trust Co Trims Stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Pennsylvania Trust Co lowered its position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,336 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $9,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Simmons Bank increased its stake in CVS Health by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 8,901 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in CVS Health by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 93,556 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,097,000 after buying an additional 28,408 shares during the period. Natixis increased its stake in CVS Health by 221.4% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 146,283 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,971,000 after buying an additional 100,774 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in CVS Health by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 23,134 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 2,526 shares during the period. 76.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 23,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,605,072.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,338,628. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Karen S. Lynch sold 80,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $6,010,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,831 shares in the company, valued at $3,137,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.43.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded down $0.92 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.66. The stock had a trading volume of 8,310,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,720,118. CVS Health Corp has a one year low of $51.72 and a one year high of $77.03. The company has a market capitalization of $96.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.65.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.07. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $64.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

