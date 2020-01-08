Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

PEN has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $192.00 target price on shares of Penumbra in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penumbra from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Penumbra from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $200.00 price target (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $187.50.

PEN stock opened at $158.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $165.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 311.14, a P/E/G ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.73. Penumbra has a 1-year low of $120.65 and a 1-year high of $185.70.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $139.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.98 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 8.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Penumbra will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Penumbra news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 8,000 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.06, for a total value of $1,168,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lynn Rothman sold 5,000 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.13, for a total value of $800,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,923,481.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,725 shares of company stock worth $9,122,302 in the last three months. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Penumbra by 117.6% in the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 10,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 5,736 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Penumbra by 364.1% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 8,218 shares during the last quarter. Partner Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Penumbra by 45.0% in the third quarter. Partner Investment Management L.P. now owns 12,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 3,898 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the third quarter valued at about $40,074,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Penumbra by 7.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

