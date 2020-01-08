Peony Price Reaches $0.0313 (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. One Peony coin can currently be purchased for $0.0313 or 0.00000393 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and Crex24. Peony has a market cap of $49,422.00 and $1,188.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Peony has traded 23.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00014836 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000044 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Peony Coin Profile

Peony (PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 1,744,800 coins and its circulating supply is 1,578,721 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin . Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io

Buying and Selling Peony

Peony can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

