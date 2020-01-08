Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PEBO. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Peoples Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NASDAQ PEBO traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.16. The stock had a trading volume of 45,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,700. Peoples Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $29.81 and a fifty-two week high of $34.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.30. The company has a market cap of $708.72 million, a P/E ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.77.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 22.95%. The business had revenue of $52.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.98 million. Analysts forecast that Peoples Bancorp will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Charles W. Sulerzyski sold 5,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total transaction of $184,722.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,734.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John C. Rogers sold 1,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.76, for a total value of $35,380.80. Insiders sold 15,106 shares of company stock valued at $495,312 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 14,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 123,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. 58.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

