PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Country Trust Bank

Country Trust Bank lifted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 220,284 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,948 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $30,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.6% in the second quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 15,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,484,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,949,000 after acquiring an additional 754,455 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 677,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,830,000 after acquiring an additional 16,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. 71.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PEP traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $134.70. 3,348,289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,538,755. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.73 and a 1-year high of $140.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.27 and a 200-day moving average of $134.49. The stock has a market cap of $189.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.49%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Guggenheim set a $130.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $133.00 target price (up from $128.00) on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.53.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

