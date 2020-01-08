PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $50.89

PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $50.89 and traded as high as $53.60. PetroChina shares last traded at $53.42, with a volume of 6,758 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PTR. ValuEngine upgraded PetroChina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. HSBC lowered PetroChina from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PetroChina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.48.

The firm has a market cap of $97.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.28 and a 200-day moving average of $50.84.

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $88.12 billion for the quarter. PetroChina had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 1.70%. Equities research analysts expect that PetroChina Company Limited will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of PetroChina in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in PetroChina by 1,003.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in PetroChina by 5,888.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in PetroChina during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in PetroChina during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PetroChina (NYSE:PTR)

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

