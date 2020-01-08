Pharmacyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCB) Shares Up 13.4%

Pharmacyte Biotech Inc (OTCMKTS:PMCB) shares traded up 13.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.05 and last traded at $0.05, 4,033,585 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 12% from the average session volume of 4,568,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.04.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.04.

Pharmacyte Biotech Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PMCB)

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies for cancer and diabetes in the United States. Its cellular therapies are developed based on Cell-in-a-Box, a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology used as a platform to treat various types of cancer, including advanced and inoperable pancreatic cancer, as well as diabetes.

