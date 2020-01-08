Pharmacyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCB) Shares Up 13.4%

Posted by on Jan 8th, 2020

Pharmacyte Biotech Inc (OTCMKTS:PMCB) shares traded up 13.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.05 and last traded at $0.05, 4,033,585 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 12% from the average session volume of 4,568,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.04.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.04.

Pharmacyte Biotech Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PMCB)

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies for cancer and diabetes in the United States. Its cellular therapies are developed based on Cell-in-a-Box, a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology used as a platform to treat various types of cancer, including advanced and inoperable pancreatic cancer, as well as diabetes.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Pharmacyte Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharmacyte Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit