Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (PCN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on February 3rd

Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.112 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th.

Shares of NYSE:PCN traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.56. 478 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,725. Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has a 1 year low of $15.20 and a 1 year high of $19.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.33.

Get Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund alerts:

Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.