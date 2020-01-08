Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (PCN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on February 3rd

Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.112 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th.
Shares of NYSE:PCN traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.56. 478 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,725. Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has a 1 year low of $15.20 and a 1 year high of $19.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.33.
Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Company Profile
