PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Sets New 52-Week High at $19.28

PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.28 and last traded at $19.25, with a volume of 59366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.22.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.38.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTY. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,176 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,671 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund by 266.1% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,634 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 4,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $187,000. Institutional investors own 8.95% of the company’s stock.

About PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY)

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.

