Pimco Dynamic Credit and MortggeIncmFund (NYSE:PCI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.17

Posted by on Jan 8th, 2020

Pimco Dynamic Credit and MortggeIncmFund (NYSE:PCI) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.174 per share on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th.

Pimco Dynamic Credit and MortggeIncmFund has raised its dividend by an average of 0.0% per year over the last three years.

Shares of Pimco Dynamic Credit and MortggeIncmFund stock opened at $25.34 on Wednesday. Pimco Dynamic Credit and MortggeIncmFund has a 1 year low of $21.80 and a 1 year high of $25.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.64.

In other Pimco Dynamic Credit and MortggeIncmFund news, Director David Nichols Fisher III bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.86 per share, with a total value of $124,300.00.

About Pimco Dynamic Credit and MortggeIncmFund

PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund utilizes a dynamic asset allocation approach and seeks to invest in multiple fixed-income sectors in the global credit markets, including corporate debt, mortgage-related and other asset-backed securities, government and sovereign debt, taxable municipal bonds and other fixed, variable and floating rate income producing securities.

