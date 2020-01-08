PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.094 per share on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. This is an increase from PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 18.6% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:PGP traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.31. The company had a trading volume of 4,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,925. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.85. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $15.25.

PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.

