PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.19 (NYSE:PKO)

PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PKO) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th.

PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 40.5% per year over the last three years.

PKO stock opened at $28.14 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.11. PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $25.27 and a 52-week high of $28.22.

In related news, insider Thibault Christian Stracke purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.48 per share, with a total value of $82,440.00.

PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in corporate debt, government and sovereign debt, mortgage backed and other asset-backed securities, bank loans and related instruments, convertible securities and other income-producing securities, with an average duration of 2 to 8 years.

