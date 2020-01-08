Pimco Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Pimco Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.046 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th.

Pimco Municipal Income Fund III has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE PMX traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.62. 13,849 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,425. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.56. Pimco Municipal Income Fund III has a 12-month low of $11.27 and a 12-month high of $13.00.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

