Pimco Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Pimco Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th.

Pimco Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 50.3% annually over the last three years.

Shares of Pimco Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $15.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.94. Pimco Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $12.86 and a twelve month high of $15.85.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

