Pivotal Acquisition (NYSE:PVT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Pivotal Acquisition (NYSE:PVT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pivotal Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It is formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Pivotal Acquisition Corp. is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Pivotal Acquisition in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

PVT stock opened at $9.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.94. Pivotal Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $8.92 and a fifty-two week high of $10.40.

About Pivotal Acquisition

Pivotal Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

