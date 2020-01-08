PIVX Trading Up 3.1% This Week (PIVX)

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. One PIVX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00002831 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinbe, Binance, Upbit and YoBit. PIVX has a market capitalization of $12.90 million and $378,848.00 worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PIVX has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PIVX alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00008451 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005635 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000224 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About PIVX

PIVX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 56,781,166 coins. PIVX’s official website is www.pivx.org . The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here . PIVX’s official message board is forum.pivx.org

PIVX Coin Trading

PIVX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, LiteBit.eu, Binance, BiteBTC, Cryptopia, Graviex, Livecoin, Coinbe, CryptoBridge, Bittrex, Coinroom, Trade By Trade, Upbit, Bisq, YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIVX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIVX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PIVX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIVX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.