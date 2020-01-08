Plus500’s (PLUS) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of Plus500 (LON:PLUS) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 810 ($10.66) price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on PLUS. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Plus500 in a research report on Monday. Peel Hunt reissued a reduce rating on shares of Plus500 in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 711.20 ($9.36).

Get Plus500 alerts:

Shares of PLUS stock traded down GBX 13.80 ($0.18) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 885 ($11.64). 531,664 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,440,000. The stock has a market cap of $964.49 million and a P/E ratio of 5.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 824.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 727.61. Plus500 has a 52-week low of GBX 399.70 ($5.26) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,668 ($21.94). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.62.

In other news, insider Alon Gonen purchased 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 763 ($10.04) per share, with a total value of £3,815,000 ($5,018,416.21).

Plus500 Company Profile

Plus500 Ltd. develops and operates an online trading platform for individual customers to trade contracts for difference (CFDs). Its platform allows its customers to trade CFDs over approximately 2,200 financial instruments, such as equities, indices, commodities, options, exchange-traded funds, cryptocurrencies, and foreign exchange in approximately 50 countries in 32 languages.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Plus500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plus500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.