Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Upgraded by Bank of America to “Buy”

Bank of America upgraded shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $60.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Portland General Electric from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday. Mizuho raised shares of Portland General Electric from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Portland General Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They issued a neutral rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Portland General Electric has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.25.

Shares of NYSE:POR traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $54.98. 8,193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,754. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.71. Portland General Electric has a one year low of $44.03 and a one year high of $58.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.11.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $542.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.94 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 64.98%.

In related news, VP William O. Nicholson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total value of $165,780.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,344.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Portland General Electric in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Portland General Electric in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Portland General Electric in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Portland General Electric in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Portland General Electric by 286.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

