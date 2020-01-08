Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Cowen reissued a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Portola Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.75.

Shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.78. 9,014 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 864,985. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 5.88 and a quick ratio of 5.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.63. Portola Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $20.75 and a twelve month high of $37.95. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 2.00.

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.14. Portola Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 275.13% and a negative return on equity of 282.04%. The business had revenue of $36.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 159.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Portola Pharmaceuticals will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Portola Pharmaceuticals news, Director Hollings Renton sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 34.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter.

Portola Pharmaceuticals

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics in the areas of thrombosis and other hematologic disorders and inflammation in the United States. The company offers Andexxa, an antidote for patients treated with rivaroxaban and apixaban when reversal of anticoagulation is needed due to life-threatening or uncontrolled bleeding; and Bevyxxa (betrixaban), an oral, once-daily Factor Xa inhibitor for the prevention of venous thromboembolism in adult patients hospitalized for an acute medical illness.

