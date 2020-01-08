Positive News Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Franco Nevada (TSE:FNV) Stock Price

Media coverage about Franco Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) has been trending positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Franco Nevada earned a media sentiment score of 3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of TSE FNV traded down C$3.42 on Wednesday, hitting C$131.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 342,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,469. Franco Nevada has a 12-month low of C$90.50 and a 12-month high of C$137.43. The company has a market capitalization of $25.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 6.37 and a quick ratio of 4.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$130.78 and a 200-day moving average of C$124.04.

Franco Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$311.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$286.98 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Franco Nevada will post 2.1003141 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a $0.329 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. Franco Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.85%.

FNV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Franco Nevada from C$110.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Franco Nevada from C$150.00 to C$145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

In other Franco Nevada news, Director John Blanchette sold 6,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$133.73, for a total value of C$891,559.91. Following the sale, the director now owns 51 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,820.09. Also, Director David Harquail sold 18,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$130.39, for a total transaction of C$2,470,629.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,007,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$131,310,162.23. Insiders sold 63,749 shares of company stock worth $8,301,088 in the last ninety days.

About Franco Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

