Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) Stock Price Up 9%

Precision BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:DTIL) shares rose 9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.04 and last traded at $15.01, approximately 800,211 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 664,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.77.

DTIL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Precision BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

Get Precision BioSciences alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.05.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.15. Precision BioSciences had a negative net margin of 423.14% and a negative return on equity of 78.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Precision BioSciences Inc will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Christopher Heery bought 2,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.08 per share, with a total value of $30,018.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,020. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Precision BioSciences in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Precision BioSciences in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in Precision BioSciences by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,747 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. 42.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Precision BioSciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:DTIL)

Precision BioSciences, Inc operates as a genome editing company and develops therapeutic products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

Featured Article: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Precision BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.