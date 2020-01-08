Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) Stock Price Up 9%

Posted by on Jan 8th, 2020

Precision BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:DTIL) shares rose 9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.04 and last traded at $15.01, approximately 800,211 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 664,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.77.

DTIL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Precision BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.05.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.15. Precision BioSciences had a negative net margin of 423.14% and a negative return on equity of 78.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Precision BioSciences Inc will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Christopher Heery bought 2,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.08 per share, with a total value of $30,018.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,020. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Precision BioSciences in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Precision BioSciences in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in Precision BioSciences by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,747 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. 42.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Precision BioSciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:DTIL)

Precision BioSciences, Inc operates as a genome editing company and develops therapeutic products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

Featured Article: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Precision BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit