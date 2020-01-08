PressOne One Day Volume Reaches $93,067.00 (PRS)

PressOne (CURRENCY:PRS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. One PressOne token can now be purchased for about $0.0276 or 0.00000345 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, PressOne has traded up 4.5% against the dollar. PressOne has a total market cap of $7.85 million and approximately $93,067.00 worth of PressOne was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012503 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00180768 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.18 or 0.01397758 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000598 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00027135 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00117849 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

PressOne Token Profile

PressOne’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,742,628 tokens. The official website for PressOne is press.one/en

PressOne Token Trading

PressOne can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PressOne directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PressOne should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PressOne using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

