Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 8th, 2020

Equities research analysts expect Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.75 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the highest is $0.76. Prestige Consumer Healthcare posted earnings of $0.73 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $2.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $2.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $3.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Prestige Consumer Healthcare.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $238.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine lowered Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Prestige Consumer Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.28.

PBH traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.64. The stock had a trading volume of 4,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,622. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.11. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 1 year low of $26.25 and a 1 year high of $41.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

In other Prestige Consumer Healthcare news, insider Paton Brett 586,594 shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PBH. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $653,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 8,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $465,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 258.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 17,460 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Corp increased its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 28,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.

See Also: What causes a stock to be most active?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Prestige Consumer Healthcare (PBH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH)

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit