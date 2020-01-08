Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.75 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the highest is $0.76. Prestige Consumer Healthcare posted earnings of $0.73 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $2.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $2.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $3.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Prestige Consumer Healthcare.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $238.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine lowered Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Prestige Consumer Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.28.

PBH traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.64. The stock had a trading volume of 4,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,622. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.11. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 1 year low of $26.25 and a 1 year high of $41.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

In other Prestige Consumer Healthcare news, insider Paton Brett 586,594 shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PBH. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $653,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 8,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $465,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 258.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 17,460 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Corp increased its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 28,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.

