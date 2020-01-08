Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Priority Technology Holdings Inc. is a fintech enterprise. It provides end-to-end solutions for payment and payment-adjacent opportunities to merchant network and distribution partners. Priority Technology Holdings Inc. is based in Alpharetta, United States. “

Get Priority Technology alerts:

Separately, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Priority Technology in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.

PRTH stock opened at $2.60 on Friday. Priority Technology has a one year low of $2.23 and a one year high of $8.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.97.

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $109.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.72 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Priority Technology will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Priority Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $406,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Priority Technology by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 3,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Priority Technology by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,266,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,923,000 after buying an additional 17,700 shares in the last quarter. 7.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Priority Technology

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc provides merchant acquiring and commercial payment solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer Payments; and Commercial Payments and Managed Services. The company offers MX product suite, including MX ISO/Agent and VIMAS reseller technology systems, and MX Merchant products, which provide resellers and merchant clients a customizable set of business applications that enable to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Priority Technology (PRTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Priority Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Priority Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.