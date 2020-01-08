Privatix Tops One Day Volume of $1,738.00 (PRIX)

Privatix (CURRENCY:PRIX) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 8th. Privatix has a total market cap of $207,344.00 and $1,738.00 worth of Privatix was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Privatix has traded up 2% against the US dollar. One Privatix token can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00002324 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including COSS, YoBit and Mercatox.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012448 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00178471 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $112.72 or 0.01391193 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000587 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00026738 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00118062 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Privatix

Privatix’s launch date was September 1st, 2017. Privatix’s total supply is 1,275,455 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,096,900 tokens. Privatix’s official Twitter account is @Privatix1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Privatix is medium.com/privatix . The Reddit community for Privatix is /r/privatix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Privatix is privatix.io

Privatix Token Trading

Privatix can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, Mercatox and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Privatix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Privatix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Privatix using one of the exchanges listed above.

