Progenics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PGNX) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PGNX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

PGNX has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Progenics Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.75.

Get Progenics Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PGNX opened at $4.84 on Friday. Progenics Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.42 and a fifty-two week high of $6.37. The stock has a market cap of $419.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.15.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. Progenics Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 311.63% and a negative return on equity of 91.96%. The business had revenue of $5.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 million.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 135,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 4,528 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 260,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 3,467 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 139,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 21,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,171,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,226,000 after buying an additional 7,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

About Progenics Pharmaceuticals

Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an oncology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes pharmaceutical products and other technologies to target, diagnose, and treat cancer cancer in the United States and internationally. The company's product candidates include Azedra, a radiotherapeutic product candidate for the treatment of iobenguane scan positive, unresectable, and locally advanced or metastatic pheochromocytoma or paraganglioma for adult and pediatric patients; PyL, a clinical-stage fluorinated prostate specific membrane antigen (PSMA)-targeted PET/CT imaging agent for prostate cancer; and 1095, a PSMA-targeted Iodine-131 labeled small molecule, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Further Reading: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Progenics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progenics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.