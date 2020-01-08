Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $40.48

Shares of Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $40.48 and traded as high as $42.68. Progress Software shares last traded at $42.50, with a volume of 127,750 shares.

PRGS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on Progress Software in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Progress Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Progress Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.40.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.83.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Progress Software by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,551 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Progress Software by 200.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 187,592 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,139,000 after acquiring an additional 125,212 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Progress Software by 197.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 150,647 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,734,000 after acquiring an additional 99,945 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Progress Software by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 79,387 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 9,220 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Progress Software by 155.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

