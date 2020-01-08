Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

Posted by on Jan 8th, 2020

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PFPT. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Monday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Monday, November 4th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a hold rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Proofpoint from $148.00 to $146.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Proofpoint presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $143.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFPT traded up $1.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,278. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.83 and a 200-day moving average of $120.31. Proofpoint has a 12 month low of $86.77 and a 12 month high of $133.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.61 and a beta of 1.60.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $227.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.32 million. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 14.56% and a negative return on equity of 10.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Proofpoint will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gary Steele sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total value of $2,614,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,148 shares in the company, valued at $12,439,649.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Blake P. Salle sold 10,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total value of $1,257,165.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,134.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,979 shares of company stock worth $6,539,841 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Proofpoint by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,258,637 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $993,101,000 after acquiring an additional 143,412 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,000,916 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $601,361,000 after purchasing an additional 29,403 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,685,991 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $322,991,000 after purchasing an additional 240,427 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Proofpoint in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,297,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 935,815 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $120,767,000 after purchasing an additional 8,315 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.12% of the company’s stock.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

Analyst Recommendations for Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Comments


