ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Posted by on Jan 8th, 2020

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL) dropped 0.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.98 and last traded at $8.23, approximately 52,377 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 692,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.29.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.43.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas stock. IMC Chicago LLC raised its position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL) by 171.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 578,791 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC owned 8.41% of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas worth $3,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

See Also: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit