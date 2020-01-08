ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL) Stock Price Down 0.7%

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL) dropped 0.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.98 and last traded at $8.23, approximately 52,377 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 692,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.29.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.43.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas stock. IMC Chicago LLC raised its position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL) by 171.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 578,791 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC owned 8.41% of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas worth $3,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

See Also: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.